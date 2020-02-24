New virus has infected over 79,000 people globally

Beijing: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 79,000 people globally.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Monday in Beijing: Mainland China: 2,592 deaths among 77,150 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei Hong Kong: 74 cases, 2 deaths Macao: 10 cases Japan: 838 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths South Korea: 763 cases, 7 deaths Italy: 152 cases, 3 deaths Singapore: 89 cases Iran: 43 cases, 8 deaths United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China Thailand: 35 cases Taiwan: 28 cases, 1 death Australia: 23 cases Malaysia: 22 Vietnam: 16 cases Germany: 16 France: 12 cases, 1 death United Arab Emirates: 11 cases United Kingdom: 13 Canada: 10 Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death India: 3 cases Russia: 2 Spain: 2 Lebanon: 1 Israel: 1 Belgium: 1 Nepal: 1 Sri Lanka: 1 Sweden: 1 Cambodia: 1 Finland: 1 Egypt: 1 (Agency)