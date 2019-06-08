New timings in Winter Zone schools of Jammu Division

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: According to a notice issued here on Friday by Directorate of School Education, it has been clarified that the school timings in the winter zone of Jammu Division shall be observed from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, as per Government order number 682-Edu of 2018 dated: May 15, 2018, till ending September 2019 or till further orders in this regard are issued by the administrative department. The DSE has issued this clarification in view of various representations received from students, parents, public in general and also endorsed by the concerned Deputy Commissioners.