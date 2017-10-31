New timings for schools in Valley

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir on Monday announced new timings for schools from Wednesday, asking all government and private educational institutes in the Valley to strictly adhere to them.

The Directorate School Education, Kashmir, has ordered that the new timing in schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar shall be from 10am to 3pm, while in areas falling outside the city’s limits, the timing will be from 10.30am to 3.30pm, an official spokesman said here.

The spokesman said the new timings will be effective from November 1. He said the instructions shall be adhered to strictly in all the concerned institutions.

The change in school timings in the Valley is a routine decision, ordered every year during the onset of the winter season.