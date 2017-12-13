New timings for Prayas issued in Kathua

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: In view of ensuing winter season, District Development Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria, today issued new timings from 10:30 to 11:30 AM with effect from December 20, 2017 for registering complaints through ‘PRAYAS’ on telephone.

Pertinently, PRAYAS is a weekly grievances redressal mechanism of district administration to directly receive public issues through telephone from remote locations for redressal in a time bound manner.

While speaking on the occasion, DDC said that with ‘PRAYAS’, multi natured problems and demands are sorted out as per merit and after assessing the gravity of the matter the same are projected at various forums to Head of Departments, elected representatives and District Development Board.

DDC appealed the people to adhere to the new timings while registering their grievances through ‘Prayas’ on dedicated phone number 01922-238796, from next Wednesday.