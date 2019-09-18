New MV Act harassing commuters: JKNPP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K National Panthers Party staged a protest against imposition of new Motor Vehicle Act-2019. Led by Neeraj Gupta, Senior leader JKNPP, a number of party activists raised slogans against the Central Government for imposing heavy penalties without knowing ground situation.

“The traffic condition, even after use of light-system, is not in control of administrators. Huge traffic jams on B C Road from Jewel to Janipur and Jewel Chowk to Talab Tillo is a routine affair to be faced by people,” he said, adding that the multi-storey parking is still incomplete, forcing people to park their vehicles on roads.

Gupta further said that the Government, instead of preparing a plan for resolving the issue permanently, is exploiting people by imposing such hefty fines. “We are unable to understand why this draconian law has been imposed on people when even the traffic lights are not working properly and roads are in dilapidated condition,” said Gupta, asking Government to withdraw the new MV Act besides making necessary amendments in it. Laws are always made for safety and welfare of people and not with an intention to harass people, he maintained.