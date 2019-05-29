New Medical Colleges to start admission soon, to add 400 MBBS seats

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Health and Medical Education Department is likely to get Letter of Permission (LoP) from Medical Council of India (MCI) for four Medical Colleges viz Government Medical College Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua and Rajouri to admit 100 MBBS students in each college from the current academic session of 2019-2020.

The Government Medical College, Doda is under the process of consideration for 50 admissions in the Medical Council of India.

Addition of 400 MBBS students, this year will make 900 MBBS seats available in Medical Colleges of the State to the aspirants of MBBS Course, and 50% of these seats shall be made available to female aspirants as per the MBBS Admission Policy of the State.

The State Government has submitted the required undertakings of these colleges and shall also communicate to Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) for increasing 400 seats in new Medical Colleges viz; Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri and Kathua.

The recruitment of staff and faculty for these medical colleges has been made in a transparent manner after inviting applications through a web portal.