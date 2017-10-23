New low for JKP; Devender Singh Behl goes berserk

BLUNT BUTCHER

Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s ‘close-aide’ Devender Singh Behl is playing truant yet again, leaving Jammu and Kashmir Police perplexed and gasping.

The police, which mainstream political parties like PDP, National Conference and the Congress wanted to play lead role in combating Pakistan sponsored Jihadi terror in the Valley and parts of Jammu after repealing or withdrawing Armed Forces Special Powers Act, has proven once again that it cannot go beyond placating politicians, playing hide and seek with petty criminals, failing in proving cases against terrorists and corrupt besides showing arrogance to law abiding innocent citizens. The police has not been able to offset the misconception or perception about some of its personnel remaining hand in glove with various evils like hafta and nexus with criminals and anti-social elements. Meeting terror challenge is a tall order for it.

Though, unlike the army and the para military forces, visibility of police is hugely marked in every nook and corner of the turbulent Valley yet frequent incidents of fluttering Pakistan and ISIS flags besides open anti-India activities speak volumes about its agility. Despite losing nearly 1,500 personnel at the hands of terrorists and radicalised Jihadis, the police has nothing to gloat about. Will its top brass explain as to how many terrorists have been killed by the police in independent operations? Unfortunately not even a single. The successes achieved against terrorists are mainly due to the army and other security forces that have been working at the peril of their lives in most difficult and hostile situations.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has advantage of gathering intelligence and monitoring the movement of unwanted persons, who could be threat to national security as also the police itself. But it has never asserted. Reasons could be many. It ought to have mustered the courage and take initiative to establish its superiority at the home turf. The foremost challenge would have been to make Kashmir free of nuisance mongers like Asia Andrabi, Devender Singh Behl and likes. But, instead of feeling heat for their anti-national rants, the chronic separatists are mocking at the police by openly challenging its writ.

Currently under the scrutiny of National Investigation Agency over the allegations of money laundering for promoting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Behl’s latest video has caused ripples across the nation. He is seen openly threatening India, questioning and blaming NIA for ‘harassing’ freedom lovers of Kashmir, eulogizing terrorists and what not. How come such a video found huge space on social media but police could not get even inkling of it? This exposes the so-called huge intelligence mechanism of the police.

In normal circumstances, suspects like Behl should have been under constant scrutiny of the police and its intelligence sleuths. But, he is finding it convenient to move around in Srinagar and be in the cozy confines of separatists, secessionists and even radicalised Jihadis. He can be seen inciting passions in his speech to a select gathering. He is spilling venom and challenging the authorities that be. It is not the job of NIA to put all the suspects under surveillance. It is actually for the local police to provide all the logistic support and assistance to the premier agency and share all inputs that may be crucial to the investigations.

Jammu and Kashmir Police don’t seem to be serious in taking upon itself the big role of combating terrorism. It can only play second fiddle to the security forces, as the main focus remains on being at the beck and call of politicians and carrying out normal policing– that too with a singular and obvious mission. It doesn’t matter how many of its men are attacked and killed by terrorists. When shall it rise to defend its identity, least to speak of personnel who fall like mute ducks at the hands of terrorists?

Jammu and Kashmir Police has not been able to get the leadership it deserved during past twenty seven turbulent years unlike Punjab, which got a legend like K.P. S Gill, who changed the course of 80s militancy and made his state terror-free. The dynamism of Gill had inspired the Indian Army so profusely that a general was compelled to say, “Gill is a great nationalist and a natural leader. In fact he is a rock against which the Punjab Police lean”.

If Gill could transform and retrieve back terror infested Punjab why Jammu and Kashmir continues to remain breeding ground for terrorists, their over-ground supporters, sympathizers, and anti-national separatists? The answer is weak leadership and lack of will to take on enemies of India.