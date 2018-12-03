New law will empower persons with disabilities: Guv

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said the recently enacted Jammu and Kashmir Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2018 will empower the community.

He stressed on the importance of observing the ‘International Day for Persons with Disabilities’ to promote better understanding of disability issues and for mobilising support to enhance the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

“With the recent enactment of the bill, various matters related to persons with disabilities will be dealt with enhanced effectiveness,” Malik said.

“The new law will not only enhance the rights and entitlements of persons with disabilities but also provide effective mechanism for ensuring their empowerment and positive and meaningful inclusion into the society,” the Governor said.

Last month, the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by the Governor approved the enactment of the bill aimed at enhancing the rights and entitlement of persons with disabilities.

He also urged the public to vigorously strive for establishing an inclusive and equitable environment which specially cares for all persons with disabilities.