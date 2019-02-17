‘New India’ won’t spare those who target its soldiers: Modi

Share Share 0 Share

Agency

Dhule: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that each drop of tear shed in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack would be avenged.

Continuing his tough talk in the wake of the ghastly strike that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans on Thursday, Modi said this is a “new India” which will not tolerate those who provide guns and bombs to target security personnel.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating several development projects here in north Maharashtra, he said anger over the horrific assault in Jammu and Kashmir is palpable in the country and all eyes are moist. Modi paid tributes to the slain soldiers and hailed their families.

“I have come here at a time when there is anger and eyes are moist. I salute the brave soldiers and the mothers who gave birth to them,” he said.

“Apart from the government, as citizens of the country, it is our responsibility to stand by the families of those who sacrificed everything for the country.

“This is the time for mourning and to show restrain and sensitivity,” he said.

“I want to assure each family who lost their loved one that each drop of tear will be avenged (Aasu Ka Pura Pura Jawab Liya Jayega),” Modi declared.

Speaking further on the Pulwama carnage, the prime minister said times have changed and the world will experience this soon.

“Ours is a new India with new methods and policies, and the world will experience this now. Those who spray bullets or those who provide guns and bombs to target our soldiers, will not be spared. We will not allow them to sleep in peace,” Modi asserted.