New Executive Councilors nominated for LAHDC Leh

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Leh, Gyal P Wangyal has nominated Phuntsog Stanzin of Skurbuchan Constituency, Mumtaz Hussain of Chushot Constituency and Konchok Stanzin of Chushul Constituency as Executive Councilors in the Executive Council of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh.

While nominating them in a brief function held on Thursday at Council Secretariat, Gyal Wangyal said that the Executive Council of LAHDC, Leh has been lying vacant since few weeks in the wake of resignation tendered by Jamyang Tsering Namgyal from the post of Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Leh. He said that portfolios to the newly nominated Executive Councilors shall be allotted within few days.

It is pertinent to mention that Gyal P Wangyal who was holding the seat of Dy. Chairman of LAHDC Leh representing as Councilor of Sakti Constituency was elected unopposed as Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor of LAHDC, Leh in a special general council meeting held on 2nd of this month.