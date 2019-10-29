New era of peace, prosperity to begin from Nov 1: Suri

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP State Executive Member, Raman Suri on Tuesday said that from November 1, a new era of peace, prosperity and development will begin in the freshly carved out Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The era of accountability, transparency, empowerment of common masses, fair recruitments and massive infrastructural development will transform J&K into a new and modern UT,” Suri said in a statement issued here. Suri said that winding up of almost seven Commissions, Upper House and certain other Departments besides merging of Boards will end unnecessary expenditure. This is just the beginning and more such productive decisions are to follow, he said, adding that battle against corruption, that is already underway, will also bring an order into the system, which is need of the hour.

Condemning killings of truck drivers in Valley, Suri said that those indulged in such frustrated and cowardice actions must read the writing on the wall.

“Nothing is going to get reverse now and J&K has already moved ahead on the path of development. Young boys and girls are destined to change their own, UT’s and the country’s fate by plunging into the race of development,” he added.