New dawn awaits: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the passage of bills on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament as a “momentous occasion” in parliamentary democracy and said a new dawn awaits the state which is now free from the “shackles” of vested interest groups.

“Together we are, together we shall rise and together we will fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians! A momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy, where landmark bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been passed with overwhelming support!” he said in a series of tweets soon after the Lok Sabha passed the bills.

Parliament has given its nod to abolish the special status granted to the state under Article 370 and also to bifurcate it into two union territories. “For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail, never cared for people’s empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!” the prime minister said.

“Saluting sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience,” he said, adding that the bills will ensure integration and empowerment of these regions.

These steps will bring the youth into the mainstream and give them innumerable opportunities to showcase their skills and talents, he said, adding that local infrastructure will significantly improve.