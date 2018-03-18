New CM of Nagaland calls on Jitendra

Share Share 0 Share 0

NEW DELHI: New Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, currently on his first visit to the union capital after being sworn-in at Kohima on the 8th of this month, on Saturday called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed a wide range of issues related to development and other aspects concerning the State.

Among other things, the Chief Minister took up with Singh the demand for setting up of a Government Medical College in the State and an Airport at Kohima.

Rio also requested Singh that, in his capacity as Minister in-charge Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), he should issue directions for repatriation of some of the good IAS officers of Nagaland cadre back to their State cadre. He also discussed with the Union Minister, the security and the political situation in the State, including the current approach of some of the Naga groups.

Dr Jitendra Singh responded positively to each of the observations made by the Chief Minister. He said, he had already proposed to Union Health Ministry to sanction a Medical College for Nagaland, because this is one of the rare States which does not have a Medical College of its own. He advised the Chief Minister to personally also follow it up with the Union Health Ministry and said, hopefully, the Health Ministry may consider allocating one college for Nagaland when it sanctions the new lot of Medical Colleges in the country.

As far the airport at Kohima, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he has been briefed by the officers that an airport for Kohima is already in the plan proposed by the Airport Authority of India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, but there is a delay in carrying it forward on account of certain issues which could possibly be resolved with the cooperation of the State Government.

Dr Jitendra Singh also assured the Chief Minister that Nagaland will get a fair deal as far as the allocation of its State Cadre IAS officers is concerned and suggested that the Chief Minister should assign a senior officer from the State Government to coordinate with the DoPT for this purpose. Dr Jitendra Singh conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s keen desire to ensure equitable development of Nagaland and at the same time, find a lasting end to insurgency-related incidents. He hoped that the framework prepared by the Modi Government and the Ministry of Home Affairs will move in the desired direction to achieve this objective.