New Chairman CAT calls on Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Justice Dinesh Gupta, who has taken over as new Chairman of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) after the relinquishing of office by Justice Pramod Kohli on Thursday called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed a wide range of issues related to the functioning of CAT as well as appointments to existing vacancies in the tribunal.

Pertinent to mention that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the charge of Dr Jitendra Singh, offers administrative and logistic support to CAT, which is affiliated with it.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed the hope that Justice Dinesh Gupta, who has a long experience of being a Judge in one of the leading High Courts of India, namely the Allahabad High Court, and was later also the Head of the Allahabad Bench of CAT, will be able to enrich the functioning and efficiency of CAT through his sound prudence and commitment.

Justice Dinesh Gupta, after his meeting with the Union Minister, said that the important challenge before him is to clear off the pendency of the cases. He said, he will try his best to live up to the avowed objective of getting justice for all the officials and members serving in administration, to the best of their satisfaction.