New CEC LAHDC Leh calls on Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: New Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, presently on his maiden visit to the Union Capital after taking over his current assignment on the 9th of this month, called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh and held a detailed discussion on various development projects and other issues pertaining to the region.

Congratulating Jamyang on taking over his new assignment, Dr Jitendra Singh hoped that being a youth leader, he would be able to identify with the aspirations of Generation Next and with his wider outlook, he would be able to carry forward the vision for the development of Ladakh as a whole and Leh in particular.

In a meeting lasting over 45 minutes, Dr Jitendra Singh informed Jamyang that two years ago, he had taken up with the Central authorities the issue of subsidized airfare for Leh-borne air flights during the winter season, because during these months, due to road link getting disrupted, the airfare rises exorbitantly high. He had suggested that there could be some mechanism evolved to ensure that students and local residents of the region did not have to bear competitive airfare and could instead, avail of a regulated / controlled airfare.

Dr Jitendra Singh also called MoS Aviation Jayant Sinha in the presence of Jamyang and discussed the issue. It was decided that soon, a feasible option will be worked out.

Another issue about which Dr Jitendra Singh informed Jamyang was setting up an Examination Center for Civil Services / IAS Exam at Leh. He said, as Minister In-Charge of DoPT, he had initiated this exercise three years ago, but due to certain logistic reasons, it was given up at that time. He said, he would again explore the possibility of setting up a Civil Services Exam (CSE) Centre at Leh, so that more and more local candidates could appear for the exam without having to face the constraints of traveling elsewhere to take the exam.

Dr Jitendra Singh also suggested to Jamyang to explore the enormous Solar power potential of Leh and surrounding areas.

Dr Jitendra Singh assured Jamyang that ever since the Modi Government came in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally ensured equitable development of all the three regions of the State.