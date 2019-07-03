‘New burial process for terrorists in Kashmir on anvil’

Share Share Share 0

New Delhi: The public burial process of local terrorists in Kashmir has become a recruitment tool for terror organisations. To prevent this, the Narendra Modi government is considering a new process under which burials will be undertaken ‘in camera’, with only close family members in attendance.

“The idea is to hand over the body to the family and then hold the burial in front of the local magistrate. Section 144 will be strictly imposed, and no one else will be allowed to attend. Also, the entire event would be filmed,” a portal while quoting a source in security establishment said.

The proposed new process goes against the earlier thinking of the security establishment, which was to not hand over the bodies. The issue has been discussed and approved by a key security team and a final decision is set to be taken by the central government soon.

Since the beginning of this year, efforts have been made, successfully in many cases, to increase the deployment of security forces in and around slain terrorists’ home areas, to ensure that proper blockades are set up to check the size of the gathering.

The emotionally-charged gatherings are a breeding ground for terror recruitment in the state, officials in the security and defence establishment said.