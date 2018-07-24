New born swell population of illegally settled Rohingyas in Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

Rohingya family generally comprises 4-8 children

STATE TIMES REPORT

JAMMU: Ever since political parties have been raising the demand for relocation or deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar to their own country, majority of expectant mothers belonging to the Rohingya community have been risking their lives by delivering new born babies with the help from women staying in the close vicinity of their temporary dwelling places.

Rough estimates suggest that every year at least 250-300 children are born in these illegal settlements.

None of these children are counted among the total strength of Rohingyas, staying across 29 locations in five districts of the State.

As per the State government records, more than 6,500 Rohingyas have been staying in Jammu. Their total strength is increasing with every passing month due to new arrivals.

Due to poverty and fear of getting caught, these members of the Rohingya community also avoid visiting private clinics to ensure safety of mother and child.

Official sources claimed that on an average each Rohingya family in different pockets of Jammu have an average 4-8 children.

Those staying in Jammu for over one decade have given birth to these children in Jammu.

A large number of these Rohingya kids are enrolled in State run government schools in Bathindi, Sunjwan and Narwal Bala areas.

Ironically, till date the State government agencies have no proper count of these families as they have not been issued cards by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

According to members of the Rohingya community the expectant mothers are deprived of proper care as they are staying in miserable conditions.

Some of the NGOs and other philanthropic organisations have been organising special camps to provide best possible care to the mother and child but very few mothers step out and enroll themselves for fear of coming on the radar of State government agencies.

While remaining in power with PDP, the State BJP maintained silence over the issue of relocation of Rohingyas staying in different parts of Jammu. But in the last one month their senior leaders have been making statements demanding their relocation to any other place other than Jammu.

Even Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, during his last visit to the State, had maintained that Rohingyas will have to go back to their own country. Singh had claimed that the different State governments have been directed to prepare comprehensive reports of their total population in their states and then the matter would be taken up with the Myanmar government to explore the possibility of their early return to their own homeland.

Even the members of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry have threatened to launch fresh agitation in the Jammu region if the State government failed to relocate the Rohingya population at the earliest.