New book to deal with Bollygarchs, cronyism, scams

New Delhi: Will India be epitomised by those fighting for cleaner and fairer politics for its 1.3 billion citizens or by the Bollygarch tycoons whose vast wealth and excesses divide society?

A new book, to be published next year, will address this issue besides tracing the faultlines, dissecting the challenges and introducing some of the larger-than-life figures of the country.

“The Billionaire Raj: Travels Through India’s New Gilded Age” by journalist James Crabtree is being billed by publishers HarperCollins India as one of the biggest books on the country to have come out in recent times. It will hit the bookstores in August.

It is an account of the emerging superpower that is India, the astounding rise of the Bollygarchs, and the growing inequities, scams, scandals and cronyism that also characterise the new India.

“India is in the midst of huge growth. It is set to become the most populous country in the world by 2030 and is on course to become the world s largest economy by 2050. But at what cost? The last two decades have been a period of unprecedented growth, creating huge wealth for a few and widespread corruption in politics and business,” the publishers said.

Crabtree analyses who will win and who will lose in India’s New Gilded Age.

“James Crabtree’s ‘The Billionaire Raj’ is an extraordinarily sharp, perceptive and revealing account of the India that we live in. This is one of the most important books on India to be written in recent times and we at HarperCollins India are delighted to be publishing it in 2018,” said Udayan Mitra, Publisher (Literary) HarperCollins India. (PTI)