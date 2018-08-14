New BJYM State team constituted

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJYM State President Vikas Choudhary in consultation with BJP State President Ravinder Raina (MLA) and State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul constituted the new team of State BJYM with Karan Sharma, Ishant Gupta, Advocate Anu Behnal, Vikas Samyal, Sunny Sangotra, Hassan Pasha, Shrey Sethi, Bilal Parrey, Keshav Khajuria and Makson Tickoo as BJYM State Vice-Presidents.

Ashish Sharma, Arun Dev Singh Jamwal and Tarun Sharma were nominated as BJYM State General Secretaries; Lalit Raina, Abhishek Slathia, Vikramjeet Singh Manhas, Eshant Mahajan, Ajay Manhas, Jeevan Sharma, Rahul Heera, Sanjay Parihar, Gurdev Singh Thakur and Sham Mehra as State Secretaries; Rahul Sharma, Shan Sharma, Rakesh Dev and Daler Singh Devi as BJYM State Spokespersons; Narinder Singh as BJYM State Treasurer; Sanjay Sharma as State Office Secretary, Chetan Sharma as State Publicity Secretary, Gaurav Balgotra as Media Secretary, Rohit Verma as Incharge Social Media, Advocate Varun Kotwal as Incharge Legal Committee, Saurav Jain and Ajay Bharti (Ghagwal) as BJYM Incharges State IT; Rajesh Gupta as Additional Treasurer, Sunny Kumar as Additional Media Secretary, Bunty Sharma as BJYM State Additional Office Secretary, Varinder Thakur as BJYM State Additional Publicity Secretary and Ripu Daman Kohli nominated as new BJYM District President Noswhera.