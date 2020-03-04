New benches of Central Administrative Tribunal for J&K, Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said new circuit benches of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) were being set up for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, according to a personnel ministry statement.

At a function to inaugurate the administrative block of the CAT’s principal bench here, Singh expressed concern over the delay in disposal of cases and the same matters being referred to the high courts.

“Singh said new members will be appointed shortly and mentioned that the circuit benches being opened for new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh would be attached to the Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal,” it said.

After inaugurating the administrative block, a meeting was held in the premises of the tribunal.

Thereafter, Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, referred to the origin and functioning of the Central Administrative Tribunal.

The Central Administrative Tribunal has been established for adjudication of disputes and complaints of central government employees.