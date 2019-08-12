New beginnings

Dear Editor, A new era has begun in J&K. The rights of all citizens of the country are equal, as are the obligations. All people will now have equal rights and responsibilities. Art 370 was harming the interests of the people of J&K and their loss was never discussed. Articles 370 and 35A dragged the state towards terrorism, dynasty politics and corruption. Laws made by Parliament didn’t benefit the people of the state, but now all laws will be applicable to J&K and Ladakh. Yeshi Tshering, Via-e-mail.
