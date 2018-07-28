New beginning

Dear Editor,
Today, Pakistan is the one of the newest functioning democracies since 2008. It is against human rights that the minorities are deprived of voting and are discriminated in a democratic country as it was done in Islamabad. I hope the new government will bring hope and give respect to all citizens irrespective religion, caste and race.
Mohd Faheem,
Via-e-mail.
