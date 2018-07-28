New beginning

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Today, Pakistan is the one of the newest functioning democracies since 2008. It is against human rights that the minorities are deprived of voting and are discriminated in a democratic country as it was done in Islamabad. I hope the new government will bring hope and give respect to all citizens irrespective religion, caste and race.

Mohd Faheem,

Via-e-mail.