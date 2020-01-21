Netball trials from today

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Netball Association of Jammu & Kashmir shall be holding selection trials to pick up J&K team for upcoming 37th Senior National Netball Championship (Men & Women) 2019-20 to be held at Punjab from February 5 to February 8, 2020. The trails shall take place at Ved Mandir Ground, Ambphalla from January 21 to 22, 2020. All interested players, willing to take part in the aforesaid event, are advised to report to Rakesh Sharma at aforesaid venue at 10:00 AM on January 21 and at 3:30 PM on January 22, a handout issued by the association informed on Monday.
