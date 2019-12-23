Netball trials from today

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Netball Association of J&K shall be holding selection trials to pick up J&K UT team for forthcoming North Zone Championship to be held at Punjab from December 28 to 30, 2019. The trials shall take place at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School Amphalla from December 23 to 24, 2019 from 3:30 PM onwards. All the interested players are advised to reach the venue and report to Akshwan and Nishant Khajuria at the 3:00 PM.
