Nepotism debate blown out of proportion: Nimrat Kaur

New Delhi: Actress Nimrat Kaur feels that the nepotism debate has been blown out of proportion.

“When you talk about nepotism it is in each and every profession. For example, a lawyer’s son will have an easy way of being a lawyer just by the virtue of having grown up in that environment… and having access to that environment.

“By the same logic, even an actor’s kid will have that advantage. But then it holds true for just one time as the final word is always with the audience,” Nimrat told PTI.

The 35-year old actress, who was here in the city for the launch of Audi A3 Sedan, says eventually what matters in life is “where you are going to and not where you are coming from”.

And coming from a humble background with her first car being a second-hand Maruti Swift to now a proud owner of Audi, Nimrat terms her journey as a “privileged” one.

“It has been a long journey with too many years and too many experiences. But a blessed and amazing journey from the time I used to take trains, autos to cabs… And now life has obviously changed,” she says.

Talking about the road ahead, the actress is excited about her upcoming web series titled ‘The Test Case’ as she gets to play the role of an army officer, something which she says is “very close to her heart”.

“My father was an army officer, and now getting to play the role of an army officer myself is like life coming a full circle. It’s a story of the first woman commander in army.

Yes, it is a fictional account since India never had a woman commander in army,” she says.

Directed by Nagesh Kuknoor, the web series will be aired in Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji digital space initiative ALTBalaji.

PTI