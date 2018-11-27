Nepalese man arrested with heroin near Indo-Nepal border

Share Share 0 Share 0

Maharajganj (UP): A Nepalese national was arrested with heroin in Sonauli area on Indo-Nepal border here, a senior official said Tuesday.

Badal Thapa (24), a native of Nawalparasi district of Nepal, who was on his way to Nepal from India, was arrested Monday night during a routine checking, Superintendent of Police RP Singh said.

Around 20 grams of heroin worth Rs 20 lakh was recovered from him, he added.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Singh added. (PTI)