Nepalese held with heroin on Indo-Nepal border

Mahrajganj (UP): Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel arrested a Nepalese man on the Indo-Nepal border and seized 203 gram heroin worth Rs 2.3 crore from him, officials said on Saturday.

Company Commandant of the 22nd battalion of the SSB, Amit Kumar said a person was checked on suspicion in Sonauli area on Friday night and he was carrying heroin.

Identified as Sandeep Sanehi from Bajhang district in Nepal, he was handed over to the police for further interrogation, Kumar said.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered against him at Sonauli Police Station, the SSB officer added. (PTI)