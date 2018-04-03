Nepal Cabinet endorses PM Oli’s visit to India

Share Share 0 Share 0

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Cabinet today endorsed Prime Minister K P Oli’s state visit to India beginning from April 6 during which he will hold talks with the top Indian leadership to strengthen the partnership between two countries.

Oli is visiting India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. It is his maiden foreign trip after assuming office in February.

Oli will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Pradip Gyawali, Industry Minister Matrika Yadav, Physical Planning and Infrastructure Minister Raghubir Mahaseth besides his wife Radhika Shakya.

During his three-day visit, Oli will call on President Ram Nath Kovind, meet his counterpart Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Swaraj had visited Nepal before Oli took office to congratulate him for the historic victory of the Left Alliance in the Parliamentary and Provincial elections. (PTI)