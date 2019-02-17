Share Share 0 Share

India has the third highest child mortality rate among Saarc countries with 48 deaths reported per 1000 live births. Citing World Bank data, Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said that the country’s under-five child mortality rate is 48 deaths per 1,000 live births. Afghanistan has the highest rate at 91 followed by Pakistan 81. In India, the office of the Registrar General of India regularly releases reliable estimates of child deaths in terms of Under-Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) using data collected through Sample Registration System (SRS). India is also likely to miss the target of reducing U5MR by two-third, though ‘narrowly’. Neo-natal deaths account for 56 per cent of Under-5 deaths in India which is much higher than the global average of 44 per cent. The progress in reduction of neo-natal mortality has been slow. Additionally, the education level and age of the mother has a significant bearing on the chances of her baby’s survival. Neonatal mortality rates among mothers with no education are nearly twice as high for those with secondary schooling and above. Every child has the right to survive and the Indian Government has an obligation to protect them. Prioritising marginalised and excluded communities, especially in States lagging behind is one of the surest ways that India can reduce the numbers of children dying from easily preventable causes. The National Rural Health Mission, for example, should have a clear focus on social inclusion of Dalits and Adivasis in terms of access to health care. What is shocking is that many of the neonatal deaths can be easily prevented with simple, cost-effective interventions before, during and immediately after birth. Of the three periods, the time close to delivery is most critical and any failures in the healthcare system during this short window period lead to more newborn deaths.