‘Neither a Hawk nor a Dove’

With the passing of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on Thursday not only it was an end of an era but also an era of gentleman politics. It was Vajpayee who was equally held in high esteem by all especially the opposition and during the Parliamentary debates it was apt silence with no interruption from any side. The only one time he expressed his resentment when an opposition woman leader spoke to him while pointing finger towards him. Vajpayee was prompt when he said till date nobody has pointed finger at him. Till the end he did not disclose the name of the political figure. It was only Vajpayee who could take a bus to Lahore in 1999 and hugged his counterpart Nawaz Sharif leaving an endearing image that symbolised hope in bilateral ties during the stormy relations between India and Pakistan. Vajpayee by this gesture had made a significant diplomatic breakthrough and travelled on a bus from Amritsar to Lahore with a delegation that included the likes of Bollywood legend Dev Anand, writer Javed Akhtar and cricket icon Kapil Dev. However, the bonhomie between India and Pakistan did not last long as just months after the visit, the Pakistan Army undertook a covert operation to send its troops into Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir that led to a limited conflict that Pakistan lost. Vajpayee is said to have always believed in giving diplomacy and talks a chance and in 2001 he invited the then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf to India for a two-day Agra summit meeting. However, the talks ended without an agreement and the long-running dispute over Kashmir was seen as the main reason for the deadlock with Musharraf snubbing Indian directives not to interact with the press. All through it was the Gentleman Prime Minister who hardly reacted to such stand of Pakistan. On a visit to Jammu during the Kargil War he was hosted by Jammu and Kashmir Government at Raj Bhawan where Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Brijesh Mishra National Security Advisor and other top guns of intelligence, army where present, Vajpayee was an epitome of calmness and was quick in asking one of the journalist to enjoy the Rasmalai served after the dinner.