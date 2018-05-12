Share Share 0 Share 0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring Nepal that it is at the top of India’s Neighbourhood First policy as he announced a Rs 100 crore package to develop Janakpur – the sacred city for Hindus – while invoking mythological links between the two countries. In a speech that invoked mythological references and symbolism, Modi said he has come to Janakpur not as the prime minister but as the chief pilgrim, amid applause. Modi, who is on his third visit to Nepal since assuming office in 2014, read out a verse from Ramcharitmanas which says ‘one cannot remain isolated from the suffering of a friend and a true friend always helps his friend in the time of suffering.’ The Friday visit of Modi which is the third one to the Himalayan kingdom was entirely different that the earlier ones especially during the Madheis’s agitation .It was the same Narendra Modi government which snubbed a Nepali parliamentarian who was unhappy that Madhes had not found a mention in the Prime Minister’s speech. Modi’s message was clear: India would treat Nepal as an integrated whole of both mountain and plains parts. This was at odds with India’s line in the Terai over the past few years. The conflict between the plains and Kathmandu manifested itself most recently after the promulgation of Nepal’s new Constitution. The Madhes has historically been part of the larger Mithila region. Most of the affluent of the Terai are educated in India, and the democracy on the other side of the border has kept levels of political awareness high. The sudden turnaround in PM’s tone looks like some afterthought especially with the growing influence of Chinese in the region, which has included Nepal as partner to develop road connectivity up to the Indian borders following the principle of ‘better late than never’.