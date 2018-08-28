Nehru Yuva Kendra holds Youth Parliament

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAJOURI: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK),Rajouri held a Neighborhood Youth Parliament in which more than 80 delegates participated and held an interaction with the resource persons regarding issues of youth empowerment.

Interacting with the delegates social activist and former National Youth Parliamentarian Vikrant Sharma focused on the dire need of creating active human resources that shall become the assets of the nation.

District Officer JKEDI, Sayeem Rafiq made the delegates aware regarding the need of self employment and entrepreneurship in the present era. Resource Persons who also spoke include Rafaqit Ali and Mastiq Ahmed.

NYV from Block Budhal Sajad Ahmed managed and conducted the proceedings of the programme.