Nehru sent Abdullah to Tamil Nadu for house arrest: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Turning the tables on opposition for raising fake hue and cry on imaginary restrictions imposed on political leaders in Kashmir, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here on Friday that, on the contrary, Amit Shah is the most kind – hearted Home Minister that India has ever had. Hitting out at Congress for denouncing the house arrest of some leaders in Jammu & Kashmir, he said, their own patriarch Jawaharlal Nehru, as Prime Minister, had sent Sheikh Abdullah 2,000 kms away to Tamil Nadu for house arrest inspite of his personal bonding with the latter, but Amit Shah defied the jurisprudence definition of “house arrest” and allowed the availability of all facilities in the familiar and native environs of these leaders.

In an elaborate interview, under the banner “Kapoor & Kapoor” on Republic TV, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the matter of fact is that even those of the political activists who have been freed from house arrest, are at large with nowhere to go and unable to elicit any favourable response from any quarter. Sometimes one tends to believe that those still under house arrest may be wishing to carry on the same way, so that they can justify themselves by telling the world that if they were not under house arrest, there would have been an earthquake or volcano as they had predicted before 5th of August, he said.

There is absolutely no restriction on any movement in Kashmir valley said Dr Jitendra Singh, and cited the evidence of visuals showing traffic jams and overwhelming rush of youth queuing up for recruitment to forces. But certainly, he said, whether there is a restriction or not, as long as Narendra Modi is Prime Minister, nobody will be allowed to indulge in anti-India activity or provoke the people to resort to violence. Responding to a query that if European MPs could visit Kashmir why not others, Dr Jitendra Singh said, nobody is restricted from visiting the Valley, but the problem is with those who wish to go and fish in the troubled waters of river Jhelum and this certainly will not be permitted under the Modi government.

Responding to certain reactions about the transition of the State of Jammu & Kashmir into Union Territory, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he is not in a position to share everything in public domain but “let me make it clear that all this was done after a well thought out exercise, due diligence, deep research and serious evaluation of future perspectives”. Even though the Home Minister has reiterated that Union Territory will be reverted back to State at an appropriate time, the benefits of the conversion into Union Territory have started reaching within the first 24 hours itself, he said.

Retreating that terorrism is on its way out in Kashmir, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the experience of the last ten weeks is that it is easier to maintain normalcy, if the 10 per cent voter turn – out Kashmir leaders, who thrive on violence, are kept at bay.