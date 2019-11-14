Nehru laid emphasis on children’s education

Isher Singh Jasrotia

Universally Children’s Day was being celebrated on 20th November every year and thereafter before 1959, as decided by the UN General Assembly and sanctioned by 191 countries across the world over. Subsequently universally linked with the rights of the children, the day 20th November was proponed with the birth anniversary of the Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, the First Prime Minister of India.

Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru had great passion, love and affection for the children, hence the day of Children was corroborated with the birth of Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru. The fact was that Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, was also called Chacha Nehru in the second decade and thereafter. When we recollect the memories of our school days between 1954 – 1965 and thereafter, the children used to wear caps on their heads and called themselves as Chacha Nehru.

Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru enlightened the public about the importance of education, who was also Chairman of Planning Commission, propagator of principle of Panchsheel, establishing friendly and bilateral relations with the foreign countries across the world immediately after attaining independence. A distinguishable, tremendous and unmatchable personality, rendered services to the nation, cannot be obliterated from the history of India. He had the visionary spirit and mission for transformation of society into an egalitarian one. His recognition in terms of his statesmanship, autobiography, Panchsheel, Discovery of India, visionary concept, aspirations and perception of peace and tranquility and equality of human being are worth commendable and a source of new light and inspiration for the modern generation.

Before the pre-independence era, he followed the philosophy and ideologies of Mahatama Gandhi – a person known across the world over for non-violence, truthfulness – an ultimatum for realistic prevalence, the symbolic characteristic of whom is praiseworthily for his ambition of converting the knowledgeable society into egalitarian society.

His conception on the education was that when there is no creative energy, the nation become weak in every respect, hence he laid great emphasis towards the education of the children who are the future of a nation and whose talents, expression, energies and contribution should be channelized for the betterment of society. He visualized that in addition to the academic education, the physical education of the children is equally important.

In December 1929, under Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru leadership, the Indian National Congress at its Lahore Session resolved and declared ‘Pooran Swaraj’ complete independence to be the goal of the national movement.

At the time of partition of India, with the help of the then Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, hereinafter called the “Iron Man of India”, he integrated the states falling within the jurisdiction of India, except Junagarh, Kashmir & Hyderabad had succeeded to Indian Union. Kashmir remained as problem and undecided for a longer time till date. When the Kashmir was invaded by the frontier tribesmen, Maharaja Hari Singh, made accession and signed an Instrument of Accession on 26th of October during the regime of Prime Ministership of Pt. Nehru.

The constitution of India came into force on 26 January 1950 in the form of India as Sovereign, Democratic Republic, the priorities of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru’s were friendly and bilateral relations with the countries which became as one of widening concentric circles, around a central axis of historical and cultural commonalty. India organized the Asian relations and chaired the International Control Commission in 1954. Some significant steps were taken in the pursuance of admission of India as full dialogue partner in ASEAN.

Under the dynamic leadership of Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, India became the founder member of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and played an active role in strengthening the movement and making it an effective voice in representing the collective aspirations and interests of the developing countries on the vital issues vis-a-vis peace and harmony.

The significance of his dynamical leadership for strategic policy and maintaining good relationship with countries is commendable when China launched a sudden aggression over India in North East Frontier Agency (NEFA). India got sympathy and support from many countries like USA and UK for the interpretation of Panchsheel and ultimately China was compelled to declare unilateral ceasefire. His letters written from jail to his daughter Indira Gandhi, discern his perception, ideology, statesmanship, leadership qualities. His delivering the lecture continuously for hours together by which he intended to preach the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi in the mindset of Indian – the attainment of peace and tranquility, is praiseworthily. He had the passion and vision for non-violence and progress of the nation by enlightening the masses by way of educating them through elementary education and implementing the rural development programmes. He had great aspiration for conversion of society into comprehensible modernisation form.

He had great passionate admiration for the children and it is a matter of delightable and coincidence of both these events when we recollect the memory of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary on 14th of November, the Children’s Day falling on the same day.

Like Mahatma Gandhi, and other great leaders, he had the passion of peace and harmony, advocated strong desire and conception of contemplation of children’s mindset, insinuates the reality of egalitarian society – a society for attainment of equal rights. He had the perception that the wealth of the nation lies in generating faith, confidence and mindset of the children who realizes the reality of life. He had visual perception that human suffering, misery, illiteracy; superstitions are root causes of poverty and backwardness of the nation. He pleaded for the richness of the nation through educating the youth and exploiting their disposition, energies and potentials. His priorities were towards the education of the children as he believed that the education is the basic factors for all round development of the children, they being tendered heart, to be handled carefully by the parents and the teachers.

Jawahar Lal Nehru presidential address was a stirring call to action: “we have no open conspiracy to free this country from foreign rule, and you, comrades, and all the countrymen and countrywomen are invited to join it”. Nehru also made it known that in his view liberation did not mean only throwing off the foreign yoke: “I must frankly confess that I am a socialist and a republican and am no believer in kings and princes, or in an order which produces the modern kings of industry, who have greater power over the lives and fortunes on men than even the kings of old and whose methods are as predatory as those of old feudal aristocracy.” He also spelt out the method of struggle; ” Any great movement for liberation today most necessarily be a mass movement, and mass movements must essentially be peaceful, except in times of organized revolt….. And if the principal movement is a peaceful one, contemporaneous attempts at a sporadic violence can only distract attention and weaken it”.

Let us take pledge to commemorate the memories of these distinguished and eminent personalities by contemplating their deeds in the mindset of our new generation in the educational institutions and other associated establishments relating to the education so as to disseminate and give wide publicity to the heroic

characteristics traits of these great persons.