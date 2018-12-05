Neglected areas of Old City to be developed on priority: Yudhvir

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi on Tuesday said that entire Old City is being revamped with special focus on development of neglected areas.

“Lanes, drains and Nallahs that were not constructed upto the mark are all being reconstructed with proper slopes so that water doesn’t stagnate anywhere causing inconveniences to people,” Sethi was while interacting with people of Chand Nagar, Rani Mandir and areas behind B C Road during his extensive tour of the area. Accompanied by engineers and staff from Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) locals sought construction of Nallahs and their remodeling so that water flows through it without affecting homes and shops in the area.

Among others present included Rajesh Dogra, Brij Lal, Anil Chopra, Sardari Lal, Raj Kumar, Sushil Sharma, Baldev Raj, Sawan Ji, Chaman, Rajesh Paul and Sanjeev and others.

Sethi said besides beautification of city amenities are also being prioritized. Earlier work on Nallah at Gummat was started which is nearing completion.

He assured locals that matter has been taken up with UEED Department and will be prepared according a plan. He said department has also asked to construct footpath once Nallah work is completed so that pedestrians could walk comfortably.