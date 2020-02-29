Nefarious designs behind sullying careers of J&K youth: Bukhari

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Former Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday censured the sinister designs being carried out to play with careers of lakhs of educated unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Taking serious cognizance of scrapping of recruitment process of 250 Probationary Officers and 1,200 Banking Associates in J&K Bank, Bukhari said that that aforesaid exercise had started and concluded under Governor’s rule and not under any political government in the erstwhile State.

“After two years, when three phase examination was conducted that too during Governor S P Malik’s tenure which drove lakhs of qualified aspirants from all regions of Jammu and Kashmir, the present dispensation has shamelessly declared the process as null and void. It is simply disgusting that it took J&K administration two years to reveal what it has now termed as ‘legal infirmities’ found in recruitment process,” Bukhari remarked.

He said that the latest government action is without any reason or rationale. “The latest move of Lt Governor led administration has corroborated the prevailing perceptions among people from both divisions viz Jammu and Kashmir that careers and talent of our youth is being crushed under a well thought out and planned manner,” he added. The Former Minister demanded that fresh recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir Bank be based on rationalisation and district-wise requirements of its business units. “Just allowing applicants, who had appeared in cancelled recruitment process for fresh recruitment, is not enough. The government must give some weightage to these candidates and conclude new recruitment process without any further delay,” he advocated.

He further appealed for personal intervention of Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the matter, who had assured bankers across the country that prudent commercial decision making would be protected and there will not be any harassment from investigating agencies.