Neeraj Kundan appointed NSUI President

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Neeraj Kundan as new president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI).

Kundan will replace Fairoz Khan who quit following sexual harassment allegations in October last year.

Once NSUI’s Jammu and Kashmir Chief, Kundan was elevated to the post of National Secretary of the Congress’ Student’s Wing in 2017.

Kundan, who belongs to a non-political background, started his political career as a student activist. He was initially appointed as president of the Jammu University (Law School).

In 2013, he again contested NSUI Internal organizational elections and became state president of the NSUI, J&K.

Kundan was also among the top seven who were shortlisted in final round for NSUI National President.