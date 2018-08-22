Neeraj Anand, Vice President CAIT and President of Chamber of Traders Federation Jammu called for immediate scrapping of Walmart-Flipkart deal and said, the onslaught of Deep pocket Retail Giants like Walmart is a real threat to the existence of small and medium traders.
