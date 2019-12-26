Need to revive Horse Polo in Gurez Valley: DC

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANDIPORA: Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza on Thursday asked the officers of the Youth Services and Sports to explore possibilities for reviving Horse Polo in Gurez valley.

Mirza said this while handing over sports equipment to the officers of Gurez Valley for distribution in Panchayats and Schools.

Joint Director Planning, Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganaie, District Officer Youth Services and Sports Haji Ghulam Hassan Mir, ZEPO Gurez Nazir Ahmad Bhat, Nodal Officer Khelo India Khursheed Shaheen and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

He said the Horse Polo is an age-old game of Central Asia that travelled to Ladakh, Gilgit and Gurez areas through Silk Route and there is need to revive the game in Gurez valley by organising tourneys. He directed the officers to explore the possibilities to revive the game in Gurez so that the sports calendar of Year 2020 can be started with organizing Horse Polo in Gurez.

Mirza said there is also a huge potential for winter sports in Gurez valley and directed the officers to explore the possibilities for the same so that winter can also be organised in the Gurez Valley.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner handed over sports equipment to the officers of Gurez valley for distribution in Schools and Panchayats. The equipment include Volleyball Poles, Football Poles, Nets, Carom Chess boards, rackets, skipping, ropes, javelin, cricket bats and balls. The equipment was dispatched to Gurez soon after the Bandipora-Gurez road was opened for traffic on Tuesday and will be handed over to the schools and Panchayats soon.

Deputy Commissioner directed the officers to distribute the equipment in Schools and Panchayat of snow-bound Gurez valley so that the youth of the area can participate in sports activities in coming season.