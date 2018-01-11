Need to change political narrative to solve Kashmir: Pawan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Fire-brand Independent MLA from Udhampur Assembly Constituency Pawan Gupta on Wednesday questioned the policy of the centre and state government towards solving the issue of Kashmir.

He said unless the political and social narratives over Kashmir would remain the same it would be very difficult to find an amicable solution.

Expressing serious concern over growing radicalisation among youth in Kashmir, Gupta said it is very unfortunate the mainstream politicians in the Valley have taken back stage and separatists have been acquiring centre stage and dictating the political narrative and indulging in India bashing.

Participating in the discussion on Governor’s Address in the Legislative Assembly Pawan Gupta alleged the manner in which the successive governments have been pursuing the issue of Kashmir it would be very difficult to find any resolution. He said in the past several interlocutors were appointed to study the issue and reach out to the masses but till date the result is zero. He warned the Centre and the State government to wake up before it is too late. He said there is urgent need to change the social and political narratives otherwise even if you will appoint NN Vohra or Arun Jaitley as interlocutor, you won’t be able to find resolution of the issue.

He said all those people who are trying to give false impression that situation is returning to normalcy in Kashmir are misleading the nation. He said situation is not normal. All the organs of the State are under constant fear and not in a position to take out their own families. It is high time to pay attention to control the security situation on ground zero, Gupta added. He said, “While I was studying Governor’s address for the first time I noticed security forces were complimented for controlling the situation. I compliment the State government for patting the back of security forces”.

Referring to growth agenda of the alliance government, Gupta came down heavily and questioned whether it is inclusive growth, which is taking place in the State or it is political bias which is dictating even the growth agenda of the alliance government. He said the manner in which the medical and engineering colleges were sanctioned, it speaks of clear bias towards Udhampur Assembly Constituency. He said Chief Minister is not sitting in the House otherwise he would have asked her the straight question how can she justify the formula adopted by her government.

Referring to cancer treatment Pawan Gupta said PET scan facilities have been sanctioned for cancer centre in Kashmir.

“I welcome that but why the same has not been done for cancer centre in Jammu”, he said adding two SMART cities were sanctioned for Jammu and Srinagar but other urban centres were left out and neglected. He listed several other schemes and infrastructural projects which need attention but the same were ignored.