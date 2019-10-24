Need strong oppn leader

Dear Editor,

I am writing not to criticise any government, but in the present political scenario there is only one person who is ruling the country and the rest are just watching. After seeing the daily debates on unnecessary issues, one feels that it is simply a propaganda to divert the attention of the masses. Being youth of India, I can see that our country is in the dire need of a strong Opposition. The Congress and other parties who are not the allies of the BJP do criticise the government, but we need a leader who can match the charisma of Prime Minister Modi.

Sukriti Sharma,

Una.