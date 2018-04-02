Need of the hour is ‘political introspection’ on Kashmir: CPM’s MY Tarigami

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Senior CPI (M) leader and MLA from Kulgam, MY Tarigami today called for “political introspection” by the leadership of the country to put an end to the cycle of terror and bloodshed in Kashmir.

While expressing concern over the spate of killings in Shopian and Anantnag districts yesterday, Tarigami said “uncertainty was deepening in Kashmir and time has come when political leadership at all levels needs to go for political introspection”.

“There is a need to have human approach which can pave way for durable peace in Kashmir”, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA said.

To achieve that, Tarigami said, political leadership, both in India and Pakistan — in opposition or government — needs to have a political approach to solve the long pending political problem of the state.

According to the MLA, the problem is also that Kashmir has always remained a victim of “domestic compulsions” by leadership of both the countries.

Suggesting that dialogue is the only way forward to end the hostilities between two countries, he alleged that the centre’s policy of viewing everything “through the prism of security and with rabid nationalistic overtones” for compounding the problem even further.

He said that a security-oriented approach overtaking the political outreach, will end up being a loss for the people of Kashmir only.

Also, on the current unrest in the region, the CPI (M) leader claimed it was the result of deep and massive alienation caused by long history of broken commitments, repression, socio-economic woes and denial of justice to the people.

“It has resulted in hopelessness, despondency and loss of confidence in the political leadership”, he alleged.

The CPI(M) leader also appealed to the civil society, intellectuals and media fraternity to come forward and make meaningful contributions in opening of communication within the society, which he said can help in evolving autonomous voices for seeking solutions to various problems before the state. (PTI)