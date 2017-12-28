Need for serious thinking

Dear Editor,

The recent election results have thrown up some facts to ponder. The BJP won despite a call for reservation by Patels, which is good for India. The Congress did not improve on its own; Hardik Patel and company helped, which is unfortunate for India. The BJP should now do some work to improve the lot of the common citizen and provide the masses with Roti, Kapda, Makan, Bijli. If the Congress and the BJP want to remain credible national parties, they must undertake issues of national importance like population explosion and reservation. Economic reforms like GST and demonetisation have got the approval of the electorate. One sure thing, abusive language in elections should be banned.

S.L Bansal,

Via-e-mail