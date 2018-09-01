Nearly 80 people booked for giving ration on fake cards

Muzaffarnagar: Nearly 80 owners of fair price shops were booked for allegedly giving ration on fake cards, an officer said Saturday.
According to District Supply Officer (DSO) Sunil Pushker, an FIR was registered against 79 people.
A probe into the matter is underway, he said. (PTI)
