Nearly 227 terrorists killed in 11 months

Muhammad Mukaram

SRINAGAR: Nearly 227 terrorists were killed in 2018 so far, and the month of November witnessed the killing of nearly 37 ultras across the valley, including nine top terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba outfits.

South Kashmir, in the November month witnessed 28 terrorist killings during the anti-terrorism operations in which Shopian district alone reported 13 terrorist killings.

Comparing to the first fortnight when 12 terrorists were killed in the Valley, the second two weeks of November witnessed 25 more terrorist killings.

With maximum terrorist killings reported last month across the Valley, the total figure for this year shot up to 227 so far, thereby surpassing previous year’s 207 causalities.

The month started with the killing of two local terrorists Mukhtar Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Amin Mir in an encounter on November 1 at Central Kashmir Budgam district.

On November 23 and 24, forces claimed of achieving “major success” after killing 12 terrorists in two separate encounters in South Kashmir’s Bijbehara and Shopian areas.

In Bijbehara six terrorists including Top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Azad Ahmad Malik with five associates including Basit Mir, Unais, Aqib, Shahid and Umar Ganie were killed.

Slain Umar Ganie had released a picture on social media showing holding a meeting with fellow terrorists in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.

In Shopian encounter three Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT terrorists including Azad Ahmad Malik alias Dada of Arwani; Basit Ahmad Mir of Pushwara, Khanabal; Unais/Anees Shafi Bhat of Takyibal, Bijbehara; Atif Hassan Najar of Waghama, Bijbehara; Shahid from Kawni-Dogripora Awantipora and Firdous Ahmad Mir from Machpona, Pulwama were killed.

The month’s nine top terrorists who were killed including Lashkar-e-Taiba’s face Naveed Jatt, who was shot dead on Wednesday in Budgam district. Prior to that month Hizbul Mujahideen’s top terrorist Manan Wani was killed along with his associate in Handwara.

The month also saw the killing of two civilians including one mentally unsound person from Kulgam.

Police claims the killing of terrorists last month as “major success” for forces and believes that the graph of terrorism in the state has gone down.

“The graph of terrorism has come down coupled with no fresh recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks,” Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said.