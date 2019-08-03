NDS confers Sanstha Samman to Duggar personalities

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Nami Dogri Sanstha (NDS) on Saturday organised a function to felicitate Dr Deepak Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Super-Speciality Hospital Jammu and Corporator Narottam Sharma for their dedicated and outstanding contributions towards the society. Both the persons were presented Sanstha Samman by Nami Dogri Sanstha.

On the occasion, MLC Vikram Randhawa was the Chief Guest whereas Advocate Amit Gupta was the Guest of Honour. Rohit Choudhary, National President, Kissan Welfare Association was the Special Guest while Tarun Uppal, social activist was the Special Invitee.

Dr Chanchal Sharma, Organising Secretary NDS read papers on the lives and contributions of both personalities.

Earlier, two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to Chhatter Pal, noted Hindi and Dogri writer.

Vikram Randhawa MLC said that persons, with outstanding contributions in different fields, not only empower the society but also facilitate upliftment of poor and downtrodden besides raising literary levels of the society.

Tarun Uppal said that Dr Kumar, a PG-product of K J Somaya Mumbai initiated several social endeavours in Breach Candy Hospital Mumbai, organised more than 300 blood camps, OPD for slum dwellers, served as a consultant with CRPF Bantalab Jammu besides improving medical environment of Udhampur, Gandhi Nagar and Super-Speciality Hospitals. Similarly, Narottam Sharma has also dedicated his life for people’s cause, he added.

Yash Pal Yash, General Secretary NDS conducted proceedings of the function and presented formal vote of thanks.