NDS confers Sanstha Samman Award to Narayan Singh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Nami Dogri Sanstha (NDS) on Saturday felicitated Kunwar Narayan Singh Jamwal, President, Amar Kshatriya Sabha with Sanstha Samman award during a function organised here at K L Saigal Hall.

Abhinav Sharma, President, J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Ved Prakash Sharma, President J&K Brahmin Pratinidhi Sabha presided over the function. Sachin Sharma, CEO Om Palace was the Special Guest, Rohit Chowdhary (Social and RTI activist), Mahant Rajesh Sharma (President Radha Madhav Trust) and Karunesh Gupta (Social Activist) were the Guests of Honour whereas Madan Mohan Singh Jamwal was the Special Invitee.

Randhir Singh Raipuria, President, Dogra Mandal read a detailed paper on the life and works of Narayan Singh Jamwal. Dogra Harish Kaila, President NDS, co-shared the dais.

Dr Chanchal Sharma, Organising Secretary NDS in her opening address said that besides holding literary events in field of Dogri, NDS also felicitates persons associated with Dogri language, art and culture. She further said that Narayan Singh has been supporting the NDS by providing accommodation for its fortnightly literary meets in Rajput Sabha.

Abhinav Sharma said that languages and culture unite the society. He said that Kunwar Narayan Singh is an assertive social activist, who always endeavors for the social cause.

Ved Prakash Sharma also appreciated contributions of NDS for cause of Dogri language and Duggar culture. He said that Narayan Singh is an active social worker, working tirelessly for the cause of poor, needy and downtrodden.

Dogra Harish Kaila thanked Narayan Singh for his support to NDS. Yash Pal Yash conducted the programme and Dr Chanchal Sharma Organising Secretary extended formal vote of thanks.