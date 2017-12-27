NDPS cases: DB asks DGP to explain low conviction rate

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench on Tuesday directed Director General of Police (DGP) to file an affidavit indicating action plan to control low conviction rate in cases falling under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Atharv Mahajan, a student of five year LL.B course, highlighting acquittal in aforesaid cases due to shoddy investigation.

The petitioner has further requested that for the last three to four years the alarming proportion with which the drug abuse is catching up with the youths, including girls, is a cause of major worry. The class of addicts is within the age of 14-30 years. The petitioner has further submitted that the people think that the biggest threat to security is terrorism but the biggest threat is of drugs, which is polluting the brain of youth and killing them silently in much more speed than they are being killed through terrorism. The petitioner has referred to some of the popular cases of drug addicts and mentioned the specific area in the Jammu city, where open sale and consumption of drugs can be observed. He has further submitted that the police appear to be hand in glove with these drug peddlers, as recently police constable was also arrested in Rajouri district for charges of drug peddling.

Division Bench after hearing Advocate Deepika Mahajan for the PIL whereas Advocate Sanchit Verma for the State observed that many of the cases involving cases under the NDPS Act are ending up in acquittal because of shoddy investigation and lack of knowledge on the part of the police officials for compliance of the requirements under the law.