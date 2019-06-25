NDMA conducts Table Top Exercise ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

GANDERBAL: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday conducted Table Top Exercise with all stakeholders involved in the management of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra-2019 at Ganderbal.

The meeting was chaired by Major General, Dr. V K Naik, NDMA along with SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal and Additional District Development Commissioner, Shafqat Iqbal.

The NDMA conducts such Table Top and Mock Exercises prior to Yatra in its efforts to improve preparedness and response mechanisms for various disasters.

Dr. V K Naik presented a brief power point presentation about the objectives and scope of Table Top and mock exercise. He also highlighted the challenges during Yatra and how to manage major incidents.

The meeting was informed that mock exercises shall be conducted at Baltal base camp on June 26 to assess the preparedness and response mechanism of all the stakeholders involved in the management of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting highlighted the role and responsibilities of the concerned stakeholders. The officials were sensitized how to plan for efficient and effective disaster preparedness besides how to focus to manage emergency and how to handle the situation during exigencies.

Major General stressed for well planning, better coordination and better response among various participating agencies based on well-conceived response mechanism which is of utmost importance and often the key to a successful post-disaster response, he said.