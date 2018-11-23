ndia condemns terror attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: India strongly condemned the terror attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi Friday and said such strikes only strengthen the resolve of the international community to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Three heavily-armed suicide bombers stormed the Chinese consulate, killing two policeman. The terrorists were shot dead by security forces.

“India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi this morning. We condole the loss of lives in this dastardly attack,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“There can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism. The perpetrators of this heinous attack should be brought to justice expeditiously,” it said in a statement.

It said such terrorist attacks only strengthen the resolve of the international community to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The consulate, located in the posh Clifton area, came under attack early morning and the three were killed before they were able to enter the facility.(PTI)